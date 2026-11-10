Four girls and a staff nurse drown in Tiruvannamalai tank
India
A heartbreaking accident in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, saw five people, four girls and a young staff nurse, drown while bathing in an irrigation tank.
The group had gone to bathe on Monday when they slipped into deeper water.
Authorities have started an official investigation to understand what happened.
Girls from government-recognized children's home
All the girls were from a government-recognized children's home, and sadly, none of them could swim.
Thenmozhi, the staff nurse with them, tried to help but also drowned.
Local residents heard cries for help and quickly called the police and firefighters.
Officials later met with the families to offer support as the community comes to terms with this loss.