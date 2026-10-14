Four Indians in ICU after attacks in Saudi Arabia, MEA
India
After a series of attacks on civilian sites in Saudi Arabia, including a strike on Aramco's headquarters, four Indian nationals are in the ICU, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Sadly, one Indian lost his life and was laid to rest in Riyadh with support from the Indian embassy.
Three Indians discharged, 8 receiving care
The MEA shared that three injured Indians have been discharged, while eight others are still getting medical care.
Embassy teams are helping those affected.
The attacks also caused flight delays for Indian airlines heading to various Saudi cities.