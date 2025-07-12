Next Article
Four minors, including siblings, drown in Chhattisgarh pond
Four young kids—siblings Pushpanjali (8) and Tushar (5), along with friends Khyati (6) and Ambika (6)—drowned in a village pond in Bhainstara, Chhattisgarh, after heading out to play post-school.
Their families found their clothes by the water when the kids didn't come home, and villagers sadly recovered their bodies soon after.
Tragedy reminds us of risks posed by open water bodies
This tragedy is a tough reminder of how risky open ponds can be for kids, especially in rural areas.
It highlights why communities need better safety steps around water and why quick action matters when something goes wrong.
For anyone who's ever played near a lake or river, it's a call for more awareness and care to keep everyone safe.