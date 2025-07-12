Next Article
Dalai Lama embarks on month-long Ladakh visit
The Dalai Lama just touched down in Ladakh for a month-long visit, and the welcome was huge—locals, monks, women, and kids lined the streets with music and smiles as he made his way from the airport to Shewatsel Phodrang.
The vibe was festive, with traditional Daman and Surna tunes filling the air.
Local Buddhist groups hoping for more teachings
It's his first trip back to Ladakh in over a year, and people are excited. The Dalai Lama's presence is seen as a way to bring everyone together beyond politics.
After settling in for a few days, he'll travel to Zanskar for talks and community meetups. Local Buddhist groups are hoping he'll offer even more teachings while he's here—a sign of just how much this visit means to everyone.