Dalai Lama embarks on month-long Ladakh visit

Local Buddhist groups hoping for more teachings

It's his first trip back to Ladakh in over a year, and people are excited. The Dalai Lama's presence is seen as a way to bring everyone together beyond politics.

After settling in for a few days, he'll travel to Zanskar for talks and community meetups. Local Buddhist groups are hoping he'll offer even more teachings while he's here—a sign of just how much this visit means to everyone.