Next Article
Deepak Yadav disapproved daughter's marriage choice
In a tragic turn, Radhika Yadav—a promising state-level tennis player—was shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home.
The conflict reportedly started because Radhika wanted to marry outside their caste, which her father strongly opposed.
Neighbors described Deepak as quite traditional and unwilling to accept her choice.
Tennis academy issue, marriage dispute majorly responsible for incident
Things escalated further when Deepak pressured Radhika to shut down her tennis academy due to social pressure from villagers.
When she stood her ground, Deepak shot her four times.
He's now in judicial custody while police continue investigating; they've confirmed that both the marriage dispute and the academy closure demands played a major role in this heartbreaking incident.