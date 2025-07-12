Sole survivor of Air India crash seeks therapy

Vishwas's brother among those who died in the crash

According to his cousin Sunny, Vishwas is struggling with nightmares and has withdrawn from those around him.

After leaving the hospital on June 17, he began therapy and isn't planning to return to London anytime soon.

On June 18, he carried Ajay's remains for cremation in Diu—a moment that highlighted how deeply this tragedy has affected him.

Even Prime Minister Modi visited Vishwas after the crash, showing just how much this event has resonated across the country.