Sole survivor of Air India crash seeks therapy
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the only person to survive last month's Air India crash near Ahmedabad, is now in psychiatric care as he tries to cope with severe trauma.
The accident claimed 260 lives—including his brother Ajay—when the London-bound flight crashed just after takeoff.
Vishwas's story has drawn national attention, and he's still in India focusing on his recovery.
Vishwas's brother among those who died in the crash
According to his cousin Sunny, Vishwas is struggling with nightmares and has withdrawn from those around him.
After leaving the hospital on June 17, he began therapy and isn't planning to return to London anytime soon.
On June 18, he carried Ajay's remains for cremation in Diu—a moment that highlighted how deeply this tragedy has affected him.
Even Prime Minister Modi visited Vishwas after the crash, showing just how much this event has resonated across the country.