Pregnant women relocated amid rising river levels
With the Godavari River swelling, officials in Andhra Pradesh have started moving 420 pregnant women from Chintoor Agency to nearby government hospitals—just to be safe.
Even though the river hasn't hit the official danger mark yet, local authorities aren't taking any chances and want to make sure everyone stays out of harm's way.
Roads between Chintoor and V.R. Puram disrupted
Relief camps are being set up, and medical teams are on standby across hospitals and health centers, according to ITDA Project Officer Apoorva Bharat.
Some roads between Chintoor and V.R. Puram have already been disrupted by the weather, so quick action is key.
Meanwhile, members of the Koya tribal community are building temporary huts along the Sabari River banks as an extra precaution against possible flooding.