Pregnant women relocated amid rising river levels

Roads between Chintoor and V.R. Puram disrupted

Relief camps are being set up, and medical teams are on standby across hospitals and health centers, according to ITDA Project Officer Apoorva Bharat.

Some roads between Chintoor and V.R. Puram have already been disrupted by the weather, so quick action is key.

Meanwhile, members of the Koya tribal community are building temporary huts along the Sabari River banks as an extra precaution against possible flooding.