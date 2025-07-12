Next Article
Operation Sindoor: India's growing strength
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just called out the Indian Armed Forces for their success in "Operation Sindoor," an operation against Pakistan-backed terrorists.
Speaking to BJP workers in Lucknow, he said the mission's precision and impact reminded him of the 1971 war, pointing to how much stronger and more focused India's military has become under the current government.
Singh credits Modi for economic growth
Singh also credited PM Modi for pushing India from the world's 11th largest economy up to 4th since 2014, and predicted we'll reach number three in a couple of years.
He thanked BJP workers for their role in political wins—from local elections to Parliament—saying their efforts are key to keeping this momentum going.