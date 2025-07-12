Next Article
Manipur security forces detain 12 militants
Security forces in Manipur have arrested 12 people linked to banned outfits like KCP, SOREPA, and PREPAK during a recent sweep across Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching.
These individuals are accused of extortion and threatening locals—a move that's part of ongoing efforts to tackle unrest in the state.
Some had received militant training in Myanmar
Some of those caught had received militant training in Myanmar, including PREPAK members Chingakham Sanjoy Singh Eremba and Leishanthem Athoiba.
Weapons and ammo were also seized during the raids.
Police say they're still investigating these networks and have already picked up more active members tied to extortion as they work to restore calm amid ongoing tensions.