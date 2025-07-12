Controversial initiative requires girls to record menstrual data

118 child marriages in Shivamogga last year

Officials say they're trying to tackle serious issues: last year alone, Shivamogga saw 118 child marriages and 231 sexual assaults.

Still, teachers and activists argue that tracking periods is invasive.

As Deputy Director Chandrappa S Gundupalli put it, only female staff will handle this info—but even then, activist T L Rekhamba feels focusing on awareness about growing up would be way more helpful than collecting private data.

Despite all the debate, the policy is moving forward for now.