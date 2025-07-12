Controversial initiative requires girls to record menstrual data
Schools and colleges in Shivamogga, Karnataka, have started asking female students to share details about their menstrual cycles.
This new rule is part of "Mission Suraksha," a campaign meant to prevent teenage pregnancies and child marriages.
But ever since the order came out on June 25, 2023, many are worried it crosses a line when it comes to student privacy.
118 child marriages in Shivamogga last year
Officials say they're trying to tackle serious issues: last year alone, Shivamogga saw 118 child marriages and 231 sexual assaults.
Still, teachers and activists argue that tracking periods is invasive.
As Deputy Director Chandrappa S Gundupalli put it, only female staff will handle this info—but even then, activist T L Rekhamba feels focusing on awareness about growing up would be way more helpful than collecting private data.
Despite all the debate, the policy is moving forward for now.