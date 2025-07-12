Indian Armed Forces blessed by Goddess Kali: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while opening a new block at Lucknow's Kaliji temple, said the armed forces have the "special blessings" of Goddess Kali.
He applauded soldiers' bravery during Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps across the border.
Restoring cultural symbols key to national pride: Singh
Singh talked about how restoring India's cultural and spiritual symbols—damaged during British rule—is key to national pride and identity.
He connected India's culture with its economic strength and marked 26 years since the Kargil War by honoring Captain Manoj Pandey of the Gurkha Rifles.
Past resistance to rebuilding sites like Somnath temple
Singh expressed a desire for collective efforts to enhance the Mahakali temple as a cultural hub for the city.
Reflecting on past resistance to rebuilding sites like Somnath temple, he emphasized his personal devotion to Kali Maa and his ongoing commitment to serve Lucknow's people.