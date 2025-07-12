Next Article
Tragic building collapse in Delhi claims 6 lives
A four-storey building in Delhi's Janta Mazdoor Colony collapsed early Saturday, leaving six people dead—including Matloob, the building's owner, and his family.
The incident happened around 7:45am and rescue teams rushed in quickly.
Eight others were injured and are being treated at local hospitals.
Matloob and his family were living on the top floor
Those lost include Matloob, his wife Rabia, their sons Javed and Abdulla, plus Zubia and her daughter Fozia. Several other family members are among the injured.
Rescue crews are still searching the debris to make sure everyone is accounted for.
Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse as neighbors process the shock of what happened.