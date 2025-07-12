Next Article
Karnataka considers free bus travel for male students
Karnataka is looking to roll out free bus travel for students in state-run schools, from LKG up to pre-university.
Announced by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, the plan aims to help students who struggle with daily travel costs.
It still needs a green light from the state cabinet and finance department.
Helps kids from low-income families
Getting to school can be tough for kids from low-income families, especially those living far away.
While girls already have free rides under the Shakti scheme, this move could potentially make things fairer and help even more students stay in school.
If approved, it could potentially cut dropout rates and make education easier to access—especially for those who need it most.