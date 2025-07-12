Next Article
Mumbai braces for extended dry spell: IMD
Mumbai's monsoon is off to a slow start this July, with only light and scattered showers expected until at least July 19, says the IMD.
Despite usually being the city's wettest month, suburbs are 201mm short on rain and Colaba is down by 158mm.
Recent rainfall has been minimal—just 1.6mm in Santacruz and 11.4mm in Colaba overnight.
With weakened monsoon winds and no big weather systems around, the dry spell is likely to stick around for now.
Forecaster Athreya Shetty expects only on-and-off light rain until at least July 19.
The upside: heavy rain in nearby districts has helped refill Mumbai's water reservoirs to about 74% capacity—crucial for the city as it waits for stronger showers.