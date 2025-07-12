Mumbai braces for extended dry spell: IMD India Jul 12, 2025

Mumbai's monsoon is off to a slow start this July, with only light and scattered showers expected until at least July 19, says the IMD.

Despite usually being the city's wettest month, suburbs are 201mm short on rain and Colaba is down by 158mm.

Recent rainfall has been minimal—just 1.6mm in Santacruz and 11.4mm in Colaba overnight.