Prisoner outsmarts police, escapes in UP
Shivam Chauhan, who was in custody for robbery and recovering from a gunshot wound at Ghazipur Medical College Hospital, managed to escape through a bathroom window on July 11—even though police were supposed to be watching him.
He'd only been arrested two days earlier.
After the escape, three constables responsible for guarding Chauhan were suspended for negligence.
Police teams are now out looking for him and have tightened surveillance around Ghazipur to prevent any more slip-ups.
As of July 12, Chauhan is still on the run while authorities are assumed to be investigating how he got away.