Air India to discuss crash report with pilots India Jul 12, 2025

Air India is set to meet with its pilots following the June 2025 Ahmedabad crash, where a Boeing 787 lost both engines just after take-off, leading to the loss of 261 people, including all but one of the 242 onboard and 19 on the ground.

The move comes after a preliminary investigation pointed to a sudden fuel cutoff and highlights Air India's push for better safety and learning from what went wrong.