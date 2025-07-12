Next Article
Air India to discuss crash report with pilots
Air India is set to meet with its pilots following the June 2025 Ahmedabad crash, where a Boeing 787 lost both engines just after take-off, leading to the loss of 261 people, including all but one of the 242 onboard and 19 on the ground.
The move comes after a preliminary investigation pointed to a sudden fuel cutoff and highlights Air India's push for better safety and learning from what went wrong.
Report on the crash
Investigators found that the plane's fuel-control switches were unexpectedly moved to "cutoff," causing engine failure and confusion in the cockpit.
While some pilot groups have criticized the report for not sharing enough evidence, Air India says these findings will help make flights safer going forward.