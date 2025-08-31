Honda to expand India presence with new 2-wheeler launches

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to expand its footprint in the Indian two-wheeler market. The company plans to do so by launching a series of new models, an official from the company told PTI. Currently, HMSI holds a 28% market share in this sector. To further strengthen its position, the company recently launched two new motorcycles in the 100cc and 125cc segments.

Market leadership HMSI aims to maintain its market leadership Yogesh Mathur, Director (Sales and Marketing) at HMSI, has confirmed the company's intention to boost its market share with new launches. He said that in July and August, HMSI became a market leader in both the motorcycle and scooter segments. The company is now focused on maintaining this momentum going forward.

Information Honda's success in other countries Mathur also highlighted growth potential for HMSI in India, citing similar success stories of Honda's subsidiaries in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. These companies control 70% to 80% of their respective markets. "We believe there is enough scope for HMSI to grow in India," he said.