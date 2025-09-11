Karnataka Congress minister seen at ABVP event; he explains reason  

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has stirred a controversy after he was spotted at an event reportedly organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . The event was held to commemorate the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Abbakka, a 16th-century Tuluva queen who resisted Portuguese invaders. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara clarified that he did not knowingly attend the program but had stopped to pay tribute during a procession for Rani Abbakka.

Clarification issued I am a true Congressman: Parameshwara "I did not attend any ABVP program as such. When I went to Tiptur for a review meeting, a procession was passing through. I got to know it was a procession for Rani Abbakka," Parameshwara said in Bengaluru. He added that he stopped and paid tribute but didn't know who organized the event. The minister also reiterated his commitment to the Congress party, saying, "I am a true Congressman, and I will die as a Congressman."

Political mockery BJP's Pradeep Bhandari takes dig at Congress The clarification did little to quiet the BJP, with its leader Pradeep Bhandari ridiculing the Congress for "bleeding leaders" unhappy with Rahul Gandhi's "anti-India rhetoric." He wrote on X, "Karnataka Home Minister attends ABVP event. DK Shivakumar (sang) RSS anthem. Opposition leaders voted with conscience for NDA vice president candidate." Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar had also sparked similar controversy after he sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the assembly in August.