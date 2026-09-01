Four states ask Supreme Court to quash NEET FIRs
India
West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Maharashtra have gone to the Supreme Court asking for FIRs against NEET protest students and demonstrators to be scrapped.
The petitions were filed under Article 142, which lets the court do "complete justice," and a big hearing is set for September 1.
CJP protest group welcomes SC permission
CJP welcomed the move, saying it keeps promises made when protests paused. They are hopeful other states will get similar relief soon.
The Supreme Court has also allowed a CJP-led protest on September 5, stressing that local authorities should keep things orderly.
Whether these FIRs are withdrawn could shape what happens at the upcoming march, since that is one of the protesters' main demands.