Four-story building near Saket metro station collapses, 3 dead

Rekha Gupta vows illegal construction action

Two of the injured are in the intensive care unit (ICU) at AIIMS Trauma Center; three are shifted to a ward, and three have already been discharged.

The building was used as a mess and PG, pretty common for that area.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site, promised strict action against illegal constructions, and said on X, "Every possible effort is being made to safely rescue those trapped and provide immediate assistance to the affected families,"

All agencies are coordinating closely as JCB machines help clear the rubble.