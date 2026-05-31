Four story Delhi building near Saket Metro collapses, 1 dead

Locals, NDRF and fire services respond

Eyewitnesses described hearing screams from under the rubble and seeing thick dust clouds.

Locals say people jumped in to help before officials arrived, while rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and fire services have been working nonstop since then.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and, "All concerned agencies are coordinating their efforts, ensuring that the safety and well-being of every citizen remain the highest priority,".

The cause of the collapse is still being looked into.