Four story Delhi building near Saket Metro collapses, 1 dead
A four-story building near Saket Metro Station in Delhi suddenly collapsed on Saturday night, May 30, 2026, leaving one person dead and eight injured.
The place had a mess, PG rooms, and a coaching center.
Rescue teams have pulled out nine people so far, but there is real concern that up to 150, including students and office workers, could still be trapped.
Locals, NDRF and fire services respond
Eyewitnesses described hearing screams from under the rubble and seeing thick dust clouds.
Locals say people jumped in to help before officials arrived, while rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and fire services have been working nonstop since then.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and, "All concerned agencies are coordinating their efforts, ensuring that the safety and well-being of every citizen remain the highest priority,".
The cause of the collapse is still being looked into.