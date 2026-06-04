Four-story Prakash Vihar building in northeast Delhi collapses after evacuation
India
A four-story building in northeast Delhi's Prakash Vihar suddenly collapsed on Wednesday evening. Thankfully, everyone was safe.
Residents had already been evacuated earlier in the day after cracks appeared in the structure.
Emergency teams rushed over and made sure the area was secure.
Investigators suspect nearby drain construction
Investigators think recent drain construction nearby might have triggered those cracks.
The warning signs were spotted around 3pm so people were moved out just hours before the collapse.
No injuries were reported thanks to quick action.
Police are now looking into what happened and want to prevent anything like this from happening again.