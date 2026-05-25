Four Youth Congress activists charged with attempted murder of Vijayan
India
Police have filed charges against four Youth Congress activists for allegedly trying to attack former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a flight in June 2022.
The incident happened on a Kannur-to-Thiruvananthapuram flight, where the activists reportedly staged a protest onboard.
They now face serious accusations like attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.
Aviation charges dropped, IPC sections cited
Originally, aviation law violations were part of the case, but those were dropped since approval from the Center wasn't secured.
The updated chargesheet focuses on Indian Penal Code sections like criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder.
Police may file another revised chargesheet before the trial begins.