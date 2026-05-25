Four Youth Congress activists charged with attempted murder of Vijayan India May 25, 2026

Police have filed charges against four Youth Congress activists for allegedly trying to attack former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a flight in June 2022.

The incident happened on a Kannur-to-Thiruvananthapuram flight, where the activists reportedly staged a protest onboard.

They now face serious accusations like attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.