Fraudsters used others' land records in Madhya Pradesh wheat scam

Scammers' interstate wheat racket under investigation

Scammers bought wheat cheaply in Uttar Pradesh and sold it at higher MSP rates in Madhya Pradesh, moving over 18,000 quintals and getting payments straight into their accounts.

Most fake registrations happened late at night, with system loopholes ignored.

Now, after FIRs and suspensions of local officials, a wider investigation is on, so more arrests are likely as authorities try to fix the system and hold everyone involved accountable.