Fraudsters used others' land records in Madhya Pradesh wheat scam
India
A major wheat scam has hit Madhya Pradesh, where fraudsters pretended to be farmers, using others' land records, even in the names of others, to sell wheat at government centers and pocket crores.
The whole thing unraveled when officials noticed odd registration details during wheat procurement.
Scammers' interstate wheat racket under investigation
Scammers bought wheat cheaply in Uttar Pradesh and sold it at higher MSP rates in Madhya Pradesh, moving over 18,000 quintals and getting payments straight into their accounts.
Most fake registrations happened late at night, with system loopholes ignored.
Now, after FIRs and suspensions of local officials, a wider investigation is on, so more arrests are likely as authorities try to fix the system and hold everyone involved accountable.