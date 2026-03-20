Free breakfast for school students in Telangana's 2026-27 budget

Other highlights of the budget

If you're a student in a government school, free breakfast is coming your way: milk three days a week and ragi malt on the others. Intermediate college students get midday meals too.

The budget allocates ₹100 crore to modernize kitchens in hostels and residential educational institutions and proposes motorized vehicle distribution for differently-abled students pursuing higher education.

On top of that, 1.15 crore families will soon have ₹5 lakh insurance coverage under the Indiramma scheme.

With big boosts for rural development, agriculture, and energy as well, this budget aims to make life easier for young people and their families across Telangana.