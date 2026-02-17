French President Macron meets Bollywood stars in Mumbai
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron landed in Mumbai on February 17 and jumped right into the city's cultural scene—meeting Bollywood icons like Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Tiwari, and director Zoya Akhtar.
Macron shared a photo from the meet-up with the heartfelt note: "Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together."
Macron's India visit: More than just a photo op
Macron's visit isn't just about celebrity selfies—it's his first time in Mumbai and marks a big push for India-France ties.
He met PM Modi to talk future plans on defense, trade, technology, AI, and more.
They are due to jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, which is expected to involve business leaders, start-ups, researchers and innovators from both countries.
