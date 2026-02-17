French President Macron meets Bollywood stars in Mumbai

Macron's India visit: More than just a photo op

Macron's visit isn't just about celebrity selfies—it's his first time in Mumbai and marks a big push for India-France ties.

He met PM Modi to talk future plans on defense, trade, technology, AI, and more.

They are due to jointly launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, which is expected to involve business leaders, start-ups, researchers and innovators from both countries.

If you're into global collabs or creative careers, this is one to watch.