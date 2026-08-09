Fresh cracks force detour on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway weeks after launch

Traffic is now squeezed onto one side of the road, causing slowdowns while crews rush to finish repairs by Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, NHAI and IIT-Kharagpur are investigating why these cracks keep showing up. They have collected samples from more than 60 locations along the expressway and even rolled out a laser-beam system to check pavement quality.

With tolls suspended, traffic has nearly doubled since toll collection was suspended; officials are also taking action against contractor PNC Infratech for poor performance as they try to get this major route back on track.