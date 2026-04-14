Fresh workers' protest in Noida; stones thrown at cops 

Report

Unrest in Sector 70 and Phase 2

To bring the situation under control, police intervened and managed to calm the crowd in Sector 80. However, unrest continued in Sector 70 and Phase 2, where protesters had gathered and pelted stones. According to India Today, before the protests turned violent, the police were explaining the next salary raise to the workers, who were demanding a monthly wage of at least ₹20,000.