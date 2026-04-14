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Home / News / India News / Fresh workers' protest in Noida; stones thrown at cops 
Fresh workers' protest in Noida; stones thrown at cops 
The violence broke out even after the Uttar Pradesh government revised minimum wages

Fresh workers' protest in Noida; stones thrown at cops 

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 14, 2026
10:47 am
What's the story

A new demonstration has erupted in Noida's Sector 80, with workers clashing with police and some resorting to stone-throwing. The violence broke out even after the Uttar Pradesh government revised minimum wages for workers across categories. Under the revised rates, unskilled workers will now be paid ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹15,059 and skilled workers ₹16,868 in the Noida-Ghaziabad region.

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Unrest in Sector 70 and Phase 2

To bring the situation under control, police intervened and managed to calm the crowd in Sector 80. However, unrest continued in Sector 70 and Phase 2, where protesters had gathered and pelted stones. According to India Today, before the protests turned violent, the police were explaining the next salary raise to the workers, who were demanding a monthly wage of at least ₹20,000.

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Visuals from Noida 

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