From November 16 8 Namo Bharat trains serve Delhi-Meerut corridor
Starting November 16, eight new fast Namo Bharat trains will zip along the Delhi-Meerut corridor, stopping only at five key stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul, and Modipuram.
With these express services, you can get from Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just eight minutes.
Reach Meerut in under 50 minutes!
Peak Namo Bharat services on Delhi-Meerut
These new trains are rolling out during peak hours to help with the growing crowds: think morning rides at 8am and 8:30am from both ends, plus evening departures at 6pm and 6:30pm.
They'll run alongside regular services (which come every 10 minutes), making commutes a lot quicker for the more than 32 lakh passenger journeys already using this busy route each month.
Just keep an ear out for station announcements so you know which train is which!