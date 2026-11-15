From November 16 8 Namo Bharat trains serve Delhi-Meerut corridor

These new trains are rolling out during peak hours to help with the growing crowds: think morning rides at 8am and 8:30am from both ends, plus evening departures at 6pm and 6:30pm.

They'll run alongside regular services (which come every 10 minutes), making commutes a lot quicker for the more than 32 lakh passenger journeys already using this busy route each month.

Just keep an ear out for station announcements so you know which train is which!