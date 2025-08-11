Next Article
FSL report on Kejriwal, AAP leaders' defacement case submitted
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has handed in its report on the public property defacement case involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.
The court marked August 1, 2025, as the official receipt date and asked that a copy go to the investigating officer within a week to help prepare the chargesheet.
The next court date is August 27.
What is the case about?
Back in 2019, Kejriwal, ex-MLA Gulab Singh, and former councilor Nitika Sharma were accused of misusing public funds by putting up oversized hoardings around Delhi.
After a recent court order, police filed an FIR under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
The investigating officer says getting this FSL report is key for moving forward with legal steps.