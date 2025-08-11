FSL report on Kejriwal, AAP leaders' defacement case submitted India Aug 11, 2025

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has handed in its report on the public property defacement case involving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

The court marked August 1, 2025, as the official receipt date and asked that a copy go to the investigating officer within a week to help prepare the chargesheet.

The next court date is August 27.