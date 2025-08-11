Uttarakhand flash floods: 42 Nepali workers still missing
Flash floods and landslides hit Uttarkashi's Dharali village and an army camp in Harsil on August 5, leaving at least 5 people dead and 42 still missing.
Despite heavy rain slowing things down, over 1,300 people have been evacuated by the Army and disaster response teams.
The state has started giving ₹5 lakh compensation to families whose homes were damaged.
More rain expected this week
Restoring mobile networks has helped reconnect with some missing Nepali workers, while the Army rebuilt a key bridge to speed up rescue work.
But more rain is expected this week, raising the risk of new landslides and making recovery harder.
Local officials are asking people to avoid travel in affected areas for safety.
This disaster is another reminder of how extreme weather can disrupt lives and entire communities.