India's 'no thanks' to COP29 climate finance goal
India has said "no thanks" to the $300 billion per year climate finance target set at COP29 in Azerbaijan, calling it way too low for what developing countries actually need.
Environment Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh pointed out that the real requirement is closer to $455-584 billion a year, according to UN estimates.
India's stand highlights underfunding issues
This isn't just about numbers—India's stand highlights how underfunding could leave poorer countries struggling with climate change while wealthier nations fall short on their promises.
Singh also argued that counting money from developing countries' own banks isn't fair.
With talks for a much bigger $1.3 trillion goal coming up at COP30 later this year, India's push is a reminder that climate action needs real, equitable support—not just small targets and clever accounting.