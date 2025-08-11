India's 'no thanks' to COP29 climate finance goal

India's stand highlights underfunding issues

This isn't just about numbers—India's stand highlights how underfunding could leave poorer countries struggling with climate change while wealthier nations fall short on their promises.

Singh also argued that counting money from developing countries' own banks isn't fair.

With talks for a much bigger $1.3 trillion goal coming up at COP30 later this year, India's push is a reminder that climate action needs real, equitable support—not just small targets and clever accounting.