Mettur Dam reduces water release for delta irrigation India Aug 11, 2025

The Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu just reduced the amount of water it's sending out, thanks to lower demand from farmers.

The dam is almost full right now, but inflow has slowed a bit—dropping from 9,200 to 8,776 cusecs since yesterday.

Because of this, water released into the Cauvery for delta irrigation has been halved (from 14,000 to 7,000 cusecs), while canal irrigation stays steady at 500 cusecs.