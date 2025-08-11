Next Article
Mettur Dam reduces water release for delta irrigation
The Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu just reduced the amount of water it's sending out, thanks to lower demand from farmers.
The dam is almost full right now, but inflow has slowed a bit—dropping from 9,200 to 8,776 cusecs since yesterday.
Because of this, water released into the Cauvery for delta irrigation has been halved (from 14,000 to 7,000 cusecs), while canal irrigation stays steady at 500 cusecs.
Officials say they'll monitor weather conditions before making changes
Recent rains in the delta districts mean fields don't need as much extra water.
Officials say this move will help save up the dam's reserves for later and that they'll keep an eye on weather conditions before making any more changes.