FSSAI acts against British Life Sciences over misbranded infant foods

Health experts warn that eating expired or spoiled food can lead to serious illnesses, such as stomach infections, dehydration, or even serious bacterial infections.

Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, points out that young children, pregnant women, older adults, and anyone with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.

If you (or someone you know) feel sick after eating questionable food (especially with high fever or lasting symptoms), it's best to see a doctor right away.