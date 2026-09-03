FSSAI acts against British Life Sciences over misbranded infant foods
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken legal action against Bengaluru-based British Life Sciences after finding a number of misbranded infant food products at its facility.
The regulator says this kind of misbranding can actually put babies' health at risk, so strict action is needed to protect infants and young children.
Eating expired food risks serious illness
Health experts warn that eating expired or spoiled food can lead to serious illnesses, such as stomach infections, dehydration, or even serious bacterial infections.
Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, points out that young children, pregnant women, older adults, and anyone with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.
If you (or someone you know) feel sick after eating questionable food (especially with high fever or lasting symptoms), it's best to see a doctor right away.