FSSAI and Dr. Nishant Raizada explain 'best before' meaning

Ever wondered if you can still eat something after the "best before" date?

Dr. Nishant Raizada points out that many people mix up "best before" and "expiry" labels, which can lead to tossing good food or risking your health.

FSSAI explains that "best before" refers to the window during which a product is expected to hold its marketable quality, not a safety cutoff, and that a product may still be safe to eat past that date even if quality has dropped.