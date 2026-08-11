FSSAI and Dr. Nishant Raizada explain 'best before' meaning
Ever wondered if you can still eat something after the "best before" date?
Dr. Nishant Raizada points out that many people mix up "best before" and "expiry" labels, which can lead to tossing good food or risking your health.
FSSAI explains that "best before" refers to the window during which a product is expected to hold its marketable quality, not a safety cutoff, and that a product may still be safe to eat past that date even if quality has dropped.
'Expiry' date is safety cutoff
"Expiry" or "use by," though, is the real cutoff: after this date, eating the product isn't safe.
As Dr. Raizada puts it, understanding these labels helps you stay healthy and cuts down on unnecessary food waste.
Also, don't forget: proper storage is key for things like dairy and meat to keep them safe even within their dates.