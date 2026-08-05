FSSAI bans certain batches of Old Monk, Royal Challenge
India
Heads up, spirit fans: the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, or FSSAI, has just banned certain batches of Old Monk rum and Royal Challenge Whisky.
Why? They were caught adding artificial flavors to make the drinks taste like they'd been traditionally aged, which FSSAI says is misleading.
Flavored vodkas fall under separate category
If you're into flavored vodkas like Minty Jamun or Mango Chilli, you're in the clear.
These aren't affected by the ban since they fall under a separate category that allows added flavors, as long as everything is clearly labeled and not marketed as aged spirits.