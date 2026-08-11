FSSAI bans plastic and aluminum foil in pan masala packaging
India
Big change for pan masala: FSSAI just banned plastic, aluminum foil, and metallised layers in its packaging.
From now on, manufacturers may use paper, paperboard, cellulose, or other naturally derived materials, and tin and glass containers are also permitted under the new 2026 rules.
FSSAI update follows 2-month public feedback
This update follows a two-month public feedback period and lines up with India's push to cut plastic waste under the Plastic Waste Management Rules.
The goal is simple: less plastic pollution and more eco-friendly packaging for pan masala, without banning the product itself.