FSSAI increases nationwide checks ahead of festivals to curb adulteration
India
With festival time around the corner, FSSAI is stepping up food safety checks across India.
This move aims to stop adulterated snacks, sweets, and dairy from slipping into markets when demand peaks.
States have also been told to keep an eye on popular local foods so everyone can enjoy the festivities without worrying about what is on their plate.
FSSAI mobile labs and enforcement actions
Expect more inspections at busy spots and markets, plus quick tests using Food Safety on Wheels mobile labs: results come in real time.
FSSAI is not shying away from action either: it recently banned Nestle's Low Fat Dairy Whitener for safety violations and shut down a food vending unit in Govindpura, Manimajra after the health department found the vendor running the business in unhygienic conditions.