FSSAI orders CG Foods India to halt bhujia production
India
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) has told CG Foods India (the company behind Wai Wai noodles) to halt production of some snacks after inspectors found "re-processing floor-collected broken noodles into bhujia without heat treatment" by FSSAI.
FSSAI says this breaks hygiene and safety rules, raising concerns about what goes into popular snacks.
Officials seize stock, CG Foods silent
As part of a wider crackdown on food safety, officials seized 32,000kg of stock and 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods from the Rajasthan factory.
Samples have also been collected for testing, it added.
Despite the serious findings, CG Foods India did not respond to a request for comment, a silence that stands out given how much people care about safe food these days.