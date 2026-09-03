FSSAI seeks nationwide ban on analog paneer after 8 states
India
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is gearing up to ban analog paneer, a product that looks like real paneer but contains little or no milk.
After eight states, including Punjab and Maharashtra, already banned it, FSSAI now wants to stop its manufacture and sale everywhere so people aren't misled by fake dairy products.
FSSAI tightens inspections and e-commerce labeling
With festival season near, FSSAI chief executive officer Rajit Punhani says inspections are getting stricter as it works on draft rules to make sure shops follow them.
The agency is also pushing for healthier school zones by limiting junk food sales near schools and wants e-commerce sites to show manufacturing and expiry dates clearly on food listings, so you know what you're really eating.