FSSAI suspends licenses of 4 packaged food companies over safety
Four packaged food companies (VKC Nuts, Chheda Specialities Foods, Switz Foods, and Westend Agro Products) just had their licenses suspended by FSSAI after inspectors found serious hygiene and safety issues.
Think live insects in pistachios, uncovered food, and even tampered expiration dates.
The message: food safety isn't optional.
VKC, Chheda, Switz, Westend inspection findings
At VKC Nuts (Uttar Pradesh), inspectors spotted insects in nuts and fungal growth; the company scored just 38% on compliance.
Chheda Specialities Foods (Maharashtra) had workers handling food without gloves near decomposing waste.
Switz Foods (Kolkata) was flagged for pest problems and mixing up vegetarian and nonvegetarian items, while Westend Agro Products got caught changing expiration labels.
All four need to fix these issues before they can get back to business.