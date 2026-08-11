FSSAI suspends licenses of 4 packaged food companies over safety

At VKC Nuts (Uttar Pradesh), inspectors spotted insects in nuts and fungal growth; the company scored just 38% on compliance.

Chheda Specialities Foods (Maharashtra) had workers handling food without gloves near decomposing waste.

Switz Foods (Kolkata) was flagged for pest problems and mixing up vegetarian and nonvegetarian items, while Westend Agro Products got caught changing expiration labels.

All four need to fix these issues before they can get back to business.