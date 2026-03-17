FSSAI tested over half a million food samples in 3 years

Food safety isn't just a headline

Food safety isn't just a headline: it's about what ends up in your lunchbox or late-night snack.

Complaints about bad or unsafe food shot up by nearly 80% over the three-year period 2022-23 to 2024-25, showing people are really paying attention.

FSSAI has boosted its team and rolled out "Food Safety on Wheels" vans across the country to test food right where you are.

More testing labs and stricter checks mean safer eats for everyone—so the next time you grab street food or order online, know that someone's looking out for your health.