FSSAI urges consumers to check manufacturing and expiration dates
India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is reminding everyone to look at manufacturing and expiration dates before eating packaged food.
Their #HarLabelKuchKehtaHai campaign says knowing what's on the label can help you avoid health risks and cut down on food waste.
As FSSAI puts it, "A date on a food package is more than just a number," so don't skip reading it.
Recent survey finds expired e-commerce products
FSSAI explains: "Use By" or "Expiration" means the food isn't safe after that date, while "Best Before" is about quality, food might still be okay if stored right, but could lose taste or texture.
They also suggest checking for spoilage and following storage instructions.
A recent survey found over half of people got expired or nearly expired products from e-commerce sites, raising concerns about transparency and safety online.