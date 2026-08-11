FSSAI warns influencers and celebrities over unverified food claims
India
FSSAI just put influencers and celebrities on notice: if you're promoting food products, make sure the claims are actually true.
The regulator says hyping up things like can improve immunity or is packed with nutrients without proof can mislead people and even get you in legal trouble under India's food safety laws.
FSSAI restricts liquor brand sales
The reminder comes as FSSAI cracks down on shady practices in the food and drink world, like restricting the sale of liquor brands, including Old Monk, McDowell's, and Royal Challenge, over the use of artificial flavors and age of the products.
Their message is clear: "Verify before you amplify," because careless endorsements could mean legal consequences.