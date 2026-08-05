FSUI urges India's PM to send navy after Yemen attack
India
After an Indian cargo ship was attacked near Yemen, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) is asking Prime Minister Modi to send the navy to protect Indian ships and crew in risky waters like the Red Sea, Black Sea, and Strait of Hormuz.
All 14 crew members from the attacked ship were rescued safely.
FSUI warns conflicts threaten shipping lanes
The FSUI says global conflicts, like those between Russia-Ukraine and Iran-Israel-US are making key shipping lanes more dangerous.
In their urgent appeal to Prime Minister Modi, they called the recent attack a stark reminder of these threats and urged immediate naval protection.