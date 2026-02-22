Fuel prices: Check today's rates for petrol and diesel

In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62 per liter. In Mumbai , petrol comes in higher at ₹104.21 per liter with diesel at ₹92.15 per liter—so location really matters.

What causes the price change?

It's not random—fuel costs depend on global crude oil prices, how the rupee stacks up against the dollar, and state taxes (which vary a lot).

Plus, refining costs and market demand play a part too.

That's why prices can look different every day and from city to city!