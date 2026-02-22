Fuel prices: Check today's rates for petrol and diesel
India
Fuel prices just got their daily update! As of February 22, 2026, petrol and diesel prices were updated, reflecting global crude oil and currency fluctuations.
If you're filling up today, here's what you'll pay in the big cities.
How much are fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai?
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62 per liter.
In Mumbai, petrol comes in higher at ₹104.21 per liter with diesel at ₹92.15 per liter—so location really matters.
What causes the price change?
It's not random—fuel costs depend on global crude oil prices, how the rupee stacks up against the dollar, and state taxes (which vary a lot).
Plus, refining costs and market demand play a part too.
That's why prices can look different every day and from city to city!