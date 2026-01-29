Fuel prices hold steady across India on January 29

Here's what you'll pay today: In Delhi , petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter. Mumbai 's a bit pricier at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel; Kolkata's petrol sits at ₹103.94 and diesel at ₹90.76; Chennai offers petrol at ₹100.75 and diesel at ₹92.34 per liter.

City-to-city price differences

Bengaluru drivers pay ₹102.92 for petrol and ₹89.02 for diesel, while Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.

Chandigarh is easier on your wallet—petrol there is just ₹94.30, with diesel even lower at ₹82.45 per liter.

These price gaps mostly come down to local taxes, refining costs, and how much fuel people actually use in each city.