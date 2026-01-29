Fuel prices hold steady across India on January 29
If you were hoping for a change at the pump, no luck—petrol and diesel prices stayed exactly the same across India on Thursday.
Even with global oil prices bouncing around and the rupee shifting, rates haven't budged since tax cuts back in May 2022.
What are the current fuel rates?
Here's what you'll pay today: In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai's a bit pricier at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel;
Kolkata's petrol sits at ₹103.94 and diesel at ₹90.76;
Chennai offers petrol at ₹100.75 and diesel at ₹92.34 per liter.
City-to-city price differences
Bengaluru drivers pay ₹102.92 for petrol and ₹89.02 for diesel, while Hyderabad tops the charts with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70 per liter.
Chandigarh is easier on your wallet—petrol there is just ₹94.30, with diesel even lower at ₹82.45 per liter.
These price gaps mostly come down to local taxes, refining costs, and how much fuel people actually use in each city.