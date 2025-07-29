Next Article
Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on July 29, 2025
No surprises at the pump—petrol and diesel prices haven't changed since May 2022.
On July 29, petrol sits at ₹94.72/liter in Delhi and ₹104.21/liter in Mumbai, with diesel at ₹87.62 and ₹92.15 respectively.
Daily price checks happen at 6am but things have stayed calm thanks to government tax cuts.
How are fuel prices determined?
It's not just global oil costs—fuel prices also shift with the rupee's strength against the dollar, state taxes (which vary a lot), refining expenses, and how much people are buying or using right now.
So even though things feel stable lately, there's a lot going on behind those numbers you see at the station.