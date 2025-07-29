Next Article
Man caught vaping on SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Mumbai
A SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Mumbai hit a snag on July 28 when a passenger, Mortaza Razaali Khan, was caught vaping in the plane's bathroom.
A sharp-nosed crew member picked up the smell of smoke, confronted Khan, and confiscated his e-cigarette.
The pilot was alerted and airport authorities were ready when the flight landed.
Police booked Khan under laws for endangering others
Smoking or vaping on flights is strictly off-limits for everyone's safety.
After landing, police booked Khan under laws for endangering others and breaking aircraft rules.
He's now been served notice to appear for questioning as officials look into how he broke aviation safety protocols.