Fuel prices in India on March 22
Petrol and diesel prices stayed unchanged on March 22, with daily rates still tied to global oil trends, currency exchange, taxes, and local value-added tax.
Regular fuel costs have been stable since May 2022 after tax cuts by the central and several state governments.
How much does fuel cost across India?
If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹96.72 per liter and diesel is ₹89.62 per liter.
Mumbai drivers pay more: ₹106.31 for petrol and ₹94.27 for diesel per liter.
Kolkata sits at ₹106.03 (petrol) and ₹92.76 (diesel), while Chennai clocks in at ₹102.63 (petrol) and ₹94.24 (diesel).
Premium petrol, industrial diesel become costlier
While regular fuel prices didn't budge, Delhi's premium 95-octane petrol jumped by about ₹2 recently, so if your ride needs high-octane juice, expect to pay more now.
Industrial diesel also spiked by a hefty 25%, which could push up manufacturing costs down the line.