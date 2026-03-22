Fuel prices in India on March 22

How much does fuel cost across India?

If you're filling up in Delhi, petrol is ₹96.72 per liter and diesel is ₹89.62 per liter.

Mumbai drivers pay more: ₹106.31 for petrol and ₹94.27 for diesel per liter.

Kolkata sits at ₹106.03 (petrol) and ₹92.76 (diesel), while Chennai clocks in at ₹102.63 (petrol) and ₹94.24 (diesel).